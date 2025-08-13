Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA issues warning letter to Air India, seeks stricter compliance

DGCA issues warning letter to Air India, seeks stricter compliance

Campbell, who is the CEO and MD, is also the Accountable Manager of the Tata Group-owned airline

Air India
The DGCA in June this year issued a show-cause notice to the airline for breaching the "flight duty time limitation" of the crew during two long-haul flights between Bengaluru and London on May 16 and 17. (Photo: Company)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Civil aviation regulator DGCA has warned Air India's Accountable Manager and CEO Campbell Wilson after finding the airline's response as "unsatisfactory" to the show cause notice issued in relation to flight duty time violations by the crew of two long-haul flights that were operated in May, sources said on Wednesday.
 
Campbell, who is the CEO and MD, is also the Accountable Manager of the Tata Group-owned airline.
 
"Air India is in receipt of the DGCA letter with regard to rostering issues on two long-haul flights reported in mid-May that arose due to a different interpretation of a permission that was granted to mitigate the border-related airspace closure. This was corrected immediately after the right interpretation was conveyed to us. Air India remains fully compliant with the rules," an airline spokesperson told PTI.
 
In its order, dated August 11, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "... Accountable Manager of M/s Air India Ltd. is hereby warned and advised to exercise utmost diligence and responsibility in ensuring strict compliance with the applicable Civil Aviation requirements."
 
The DGCA in June this year issued a show-cause notice to the airline for breaching the "flight duty time limitation" of the crew during two long-haul flights between Bengaluru and London on May 16 and 17.
 
Both flights had exceeded the 10-hour duty limit allowed under the DGCA regulations.
 
The DGCA in the show-cause notice said that the airline's accountable manager failed to ensure compliance with these regulations and asked Air India to explain within seven days why action should not be taken against it.
 
"The reply submitted by M/s Air India in response to the Show Cause Notice has been duly examined and found to be unsatisfactory in addressing the regulatory lapses and deficiencies noted," the aviation safety regulator said in its order.
 
In the past year, there have been a total of 93 audit findings with Air India (along with now merged Vistara) and Air India Express, as per recent DGCA data.
 
These findings included 19 level-1 violations, which are considered critical safety risks and require immediate corrective action by the air operator.
 
DGCA has come across 263 lapses, including those requiring immediate corrective actions, during 23 audits of eight domestic airlines carried out during the period, the safety regulator had said last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi airport to bar non-scheduled flights during select hours on Aug 15

Air India to halt Delhi-Washington direct flights from Sept 1: Here's why

US lawyer demands truth, transparency in probe of Ahmedabad plane crash

India a key market, aiming to be core service provider: Malaysia Airlines

Flight operations hit at Mumbai airport as tech glitch hits data network

Topics :Aviation NewsDGCAAir Indiaairlines

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story