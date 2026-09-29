Higher fuel costs for IndiGo likely to keep profits under pressure

Warren Buffett had once pointed out that aviation is a financially unstable cyclical business. It requires huge capital investments, and operational costs depend to a large extent on the volatility of fuel prices.

The recent past has seen airlines struggling to cope with rising fuel costs, and the demand for seats has also been affected by geopolitical tensions and slowing economic activity. This has led to pressure on revenues and expenditures.

Nevertheless, InterGlobe Aviation (aka IndiGo) is viewed bullishly by many analysts. The argument is that gains in market share, and cost control has driven it to dominance in the world’s third-largest aviation market. It has a long growth runway since India is under-penetrated and IndiGo is gaining global market share.

There are concerns about an airport operator's potential entry into airline operations, but that faces serious regulatory hurdles. It would breach global norms given the obvious conflict of interest.

IndiGo reported a fair FY26 and a weak Q1FY27 as higher fuel prices and lower aircraft utilisation offset price hikes. Operating and net profit remained under pressure. The management guided for over 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) passenger revenues per seat kilometre (PRASK) growth in Q2FY27 despite low capacity growth.

As disposable incomes rise, and schemes like UDAN improve connectivity further, IndiGo could see a path to greater profitability. The long-term growth drivers include fleet expansion, international network surge, a strong balance sheet with ₹52,900 crore cash, and investments in maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO).

Fuel costs are high and will remain high and volatile until the Iran war sees a resolution. Domestic aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price hikes were temporarily capped by oil marketing companies (OMCs) until early June.

Fuel cost/available seat km (ASK) in Q1FY27 rose 81 per cent Y-o-Y and 63 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹2.49. Fuel expenses amounted to 44.1 per cent of revenue (30 per cent in FY26 and 32.4 per cent in FY25).

The management is prepared to offset higher costs through pricing and fuel surcharges, but margin recovery may depend on supply normalisation.