No immediate action needed from Boeing after AI171 crash report: IATA chief

There is no need for Boeing to take immediate action following the AI171 preliminary crash report, and any required modifications can be considered after the full investigation and formal recommendations are issued, said William M Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), on Wednesday, while praising the Indian government for releasing a detailed and timely preliminary report.

Global airlines body IATA has over 350 carriers, spread across 120 countries, as its members.

Walsh, during a media roundtable in Singapore, supported the idea of video recording inside cockpits, noting that such footage could prove immensely helpful to accident investigators. Speaking as a former pilot, he admitted pilot resistance to cockpit video surveillance but said modern cockpit isolation demands reconsideration. “A video recording in addition to the voice recording would significantly assist the investigators,” he remarked, calling it a strong argument.

The AI171 crash investigation has now entered its second phase, as global aviation stakeholders continue to track the case closely. The June 12 disaster claimed 241 lives onboard and 19 on the ground, after the Boeing 787 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. The preliminary report released by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on July 12 revealed that both fuel control switches had moved to off seconds after lift-off, but did not explain why. ALSO READ: Airlines facing skewed value chain, profit margin never crossed 5%: IATA On the topic of pilot mental health, Walsh emphasised that aviation already includes psychological evaluations during pilot selection and regular medical assessments. “Mental health is a global issue, not unique to pilots,” he said. Referring to the Germanwings tragedy in 2015, he said the industry has since taken additional steps and must continue improving. “We need to do everything to enhance safety,” he added.

He was referring to the 2015 Germanwings Flight 9525 tragedy, where co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately crashed an Airbus A320 into the French Alps, killing all 150 on board — 144 passengers and six crew members. Lubitz had been treated for suicidal tendencies and was declared unfit to fly by his doctor, but the pilot withheld this information from the airline. Walsh strongly backed the Indian authorities for releasing a detailed preliminary report on schedule. “I commend the Indian government and the AAIB for the release of the preliminary report. It was more detailed than most people were expecting. No formal recommendations have been made to Boeing or GE so far, and I think it has been properly handled,” he said.

Asked whether Boeing should proactively modify its aircraft or components in light of the findings, Walsh cautioned against premature conclusions. “No, I don’t think so. I think what we’ll do is wait for the final report. I wouldn’t speculate on what will happen. It’s important to allow the investigators to do a full and proper job,” he said. Walsh’s remarks align with the positions taken by regulators in the US and UK, both of whom have stated there is no technical concern requiring action on Boeing aircraft. The US Federal Aviation Administration and the UK Civil Aviation Authority have ruled out mandatory inspections, even as India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and South Korea’s transport ministry have ordered checks of fuel control switches on Boeing jets following the AI171 preliminary report.

He noted that some airlines have independently decided to inspect the fuel cut-off switches, something he called a sensible step. However, he stressed that neither IATA nor regulators have issued a mandate for action so far. “Let’s wait for the final report, which will go into all aspects of the accident and consider any recommendations, if necessary,” he said. On the topic of cockpit cameras, Walsh reflected on how the cockpit environment has changed post-9/11. “When I started flying, the cockpit door was open, and visitors could come in. That transparency is gone now. With the door locked, it’s a more isolated space. I understand pilots’ concerns, but given what we know, a video recording could be a valuable tool,” he said.