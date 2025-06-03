IATA urges aircraft makers to support airlines facing GPS spoofing risks

Amid a surge in global positioning system (GPS) interference and spoofing incidents, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday called on aircraft manufacturers to provide technical guidance and support to help address the escalating risks.

Nick Careen, Senior Vice-President of Operations, Safety and Security at IATA—which represents over 350 airlines worldwide—stressed the need for improved communication and coordination between civil and military stakeholders to counter GPS-related threats effectively.

Spoofing undermines critical flight navigation systems

GPS spoofing refers to the manipulation of GPS signals by transmitting false data, potentially misleading aircraft navigation systems. GPS plays a critical role in aviation, supporting accurate flight routing, progress tracking and safe landings by providing precise location information.

IATA noted that aircraft manufacturers must continue to support operators with appropriate guidance. The association also emphasised the importance of international cooperation through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to develop robust, future-proof navigation technologies. Global coordination is also needed to establish standardised protocols enabling states to notify flight crews of interference events in real time. Collaboration with EASA and industry stakeholders underway Speaking on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM), Careen added that IATA is working closely with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to address GPS spoofing threats.