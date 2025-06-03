Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IATA urges aircraft makers to support airlines facing GPS spoofing risks

IATA urges aircraft makers to support airlines facing GPS spoofing risks

As GPS spoofing incidents rise globally, IATA urges aircraft makers to offer guidance and calls for global coordination to protect navigation systems and flight safety

Nick Careen, Senior Vice-President of Operations, Safety and Security at IATA
Nick Careen, Senior Vice-President of Operations, Safety and Security at IATA | Photo: IATA website
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid a surge in global positioning system (GPS) interference and spoofing incidents, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday called on aircraft manufacturers to provide technical guidance and support to help address the escalating risks.
 
Nick Careen, Senior Vice-President of Operations, Safety and Security at IATA—which represents over 350 airlines worldwide—stressed the need for improved communication and coordination between civil and military stakeholders to counter GPS-related threats effectively.
 
Spoofing undermines critical flight navigation systems 
GPS spoofing refers to the manipulation of GPS signals by transmitting false data, potentially misleading aircraft navigation systems. GPS plays a critical role in aviation, supporting accurate flight routing, progress tracking and safe landings by providing precise location information.
 
IATA noted that aircraft manufacturers must continue to support operators with appropriate guidance. The association also emphasised the importance of international cooperation through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to develop robust, future-proof navigation technologies.
 
Global coordination is also needed to establish standardised protocols enabling states to notify flight crews of interference events in real time. 
 
Collaboration with EASA and industry stakeholders underway 
Speaking on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM), Careen added that IATA is working closely with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to address GPS spoofing threats.
 
Responding to a query, he also confirmed a rise in reported turbulence incidents. However, he cautioned against linking this trend directly to climate change, saying it was “way too early” to make such a conclusion. 
 
India reports hundreds of GPS interference incidents 
Between November 2023 and February 2025, India recorded 465 incidents of GPS interference and spoofing, primarily in border regions near Amritsar and Jammu.
 
Several airlines reported that aircraft operating in and around Amritsar experienced GPS/GNSS interference. These reports followed a circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in 2023, which prompted increased awareness and monitoring of GPS spoofing incidents.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sansera Engineering wins ₹160 crore Airbus deal for airborne ICT modules

India must address tax challenges faced by foreign carriers: IATA DG

IATA AGM ends with calls for growth, safety and sustainability in aviation

Cost of air travel has dropped 40% over a decade, says IATA chief Walsh

PM Narendra Modi's soaring Indian aviation ambitions face many headwinds

Topics :Aviation NewsGPS trackeraircraftairlinesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story