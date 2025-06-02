India eyes $4 billion MRO hub status by 2030, PM Modi tells IATA meet

India plans to establish itself as a global Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub worth $4 billion by 2030, supported by an increase in the number of MRO facilities from 96 to 154, along with 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI), goods and services tax (GST) cuts, and regulatory reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 81st annual general meeting here on Monday.

At present, the majority of Indian carriers’ MRO business is outsourced to foreign destinations, as there are very few domestic facilities capable of handling nacelles, engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), and landing gear, according to aviation industry sources.

Welcoming global aviation leaders as the IATA event returned to India after four decades, Modi highlighted the nation’s rapid aviation growth. He said, “Our airlines are growing at a double-digit rate. In India, 240 million passengers travel domestically and internationally per year. This number is expected to increase to 500 million passengers per year by 2030.” He pointed to India’s expanding infrastructure, stating, “Till 2014, there were 74 operational airports. Now, this number has increased to 162... This is just the beginning. India’s aviation sector has to grow long and wide. These are not just statistics. They are a sign of the potential of India’s future.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan still withholding $83 million in airline funds, says IATA Modi also praised the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, calling it “a golden chapter in Indian civil aviation history”, which has helped “over 15 million passengers benefit from affordable air travel”. The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme was launched in 2016 to make air travel affordable and accessible to people in smaller towns by improving regional connectivity. It benefits passengers through lower airfares on regional routes, while airlines receive financial support via viability gap funding and concessions such as reduced airport charges and tax breaks. The Prime Minister urged delegates to embrace technological innovation, specifically citing the Digi Yatra app: “I would request all delegates to try to understand the Digi Yatra app, which has been developed to ensure paperless travel from the entry to the end point in an airport. This could come in use in other countries. This is a smart and secure model that could be of use to the Global South.”

He described MRO as a sunrise sector, highlighting that India is accelerating efforts to become a global hub for aircraft maintenance. He noted that in 2014, India had “96 MRO facilities, which has now increased to 154, while 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route, GST reduction, and tax rationalisation measures have given fresh momentum to India’s MRO sector”. He further outlined India’s goal to establish “a $4 billion MRO hub” by 2030, reinforcing the nation’s aviation growth strategy. Modi stressed the need for innovation in manufacturing and design, urging the industry to focus on “Design in India needed along with Make in India”.

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to green technologies, sustainable aviation fuels, and reducing carbon footprints. Legislative reforms were also highlighted: “The new Indian Aircraft Act aligns aviation laws with global best practices, creating a simplified regulatory framework and significant investment opportunities.” On inclusivity, Modi noted, “Over 15 per cent of pilots in India are women—three times the global average—and women make up 86 per cent of our cabin crew, well above the global norm.” He also recognised drones as transformative tools, “being used to empower women’s self-help groups, increasing their participation in agriculture, delivery services, and other sectors”.