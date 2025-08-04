Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Mumbai airport logs flat passenger growth at 13.6 mn in June quarter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
Adani Group-AAI-owned Mumbai International Airport has reported an almost flat year-on-year passenger growth at 1.36 crore in the April-June period of the current fiscal.

The country's second busiest airport had flown 1.34 crore passengers in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) statement.

Despite disruptions like regional airspace restrictions, geopolitical conditions, temporary airspace closures in the Middle East, and a momentary dip in passenger sentiment stemming from recent aviation incidents, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) sustained operational momentum, MIAL said.

During the quarter under review, the airport facilitated 82,369 air traffic movements (ATMs), growing 1.3 per cent year-on-year, with International ATMs recording a growth of 3.3 per cent, it added.

The busiest day of the June quarter was April 30, with the airport handling 989 ATMs in a single day, while May 30 recorded the highest single-day passenger traffic at 1,61,603 passengers for the first quarter, MIAL said.

The top domestic destinations from Mumbai International Airport were Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata in the first quarter, and the leading international destinations included Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London.

In terms of the first port of departure to international travel regions, the Middle East accounted for the highest share at 48 per cent, followed by the Asia-Pacific region at 30 per cent and Europe at 14 per cent, it stated.

It may be noted that the private airport operator started charging ₹695 per departing passenger as a user development fee from May 16, against ₹120 levied till August 2024, following the airport tariff regulator AERA allowing it to do so.

Besides, two international carriers -- Air Astana and Royal Jordanian Airlines-- commenced operations from the facility in April and June, respectively, connecting Mumbai with destinations in the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

