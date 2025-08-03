Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India cancels Singapore-Chennai flight due to technical issue

Air India cancels Singapore-Chennai flight due to technical issue

According to the airline, ground colleagues in Singapore are making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption

air india plane
In recent days, some of the Air India planes have faced technical snags. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India on Sunday cancelled its flight from Singapore to Chennai due to a technical issue.

The flight AI349 was to be operated with an Airbus A321.

In a statement on Sunday, the airline said the flight AI349 scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai has been cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure which required additional time for rectification.

"Arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Chennai at the earliest. Hotel accommodation is being provided, and full refunds on cancellation, or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to passengers based on their preference," Air India said.

According to the airline, ground colleagues in Singapore are making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption.

In recent days, some of the Air India planes have faced technical snags.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India: DGCA audit flags 51 safety lapses, training, and crew gaps

World's biggest passenger jet, Airbus A380, is becoming costly to maintain

India's 3rd largest airport operator eyes Oct close for over $500 mn bond

Air India pays interim compensation to kin of 166 Ahmedabad crash victims

Indian airlines reported 183 aircraft defects till July 21: Govt

Topics :Air Indiaairplane crashIndia-Singapore

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story