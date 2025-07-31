Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India's Dreamliner aborts takeoff at IGI airport due to technical issue

In recent weeks, there have been various issues involving Air India planes, and the airline has also come under the regulatory scanner.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787-9, which was to fly to London, aborted takeoff at the Delhi airport due to a technical issue on Thursday.

"Flight AI2017, operating from Delhi to London on July 31, returned to the bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks," an airline spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

According to a source, the flight was to be operated with a Boeing 787-9 plane.

"An alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay," the statement said.

In recent weeks, there have been various issues involving Air India planes, and the airline has also come under the regulatory scanner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

