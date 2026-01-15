Navi Mumbai airport clocks 100K passengers as operations scale up

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has recorded a footfall of more than 100,000 passengers, hitting the milestone in less than one month of becoming Mumbai’s second commercial gateway.

Between December 25 and January 12, the airport handled 109,917 passengers (55,934 arriving and 53,983 departing). NMIA said that January 10 was its busiest day with a footfall of 7,345 passengers.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai (CSMIA), one of India’s busiest airports, handled 55.5 million passengers last year, clocking its highest-ever single-day throughput of 1,75,925 passengers on November 29.

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), said last year CSMIA will clock 12 million annual passenger footfall in FY27 and its capacity will be expanded to 20 million.

NMIA said it has managed 734 air traffic movements since December 25, including 32 general aviation ATMs. Each flight arrival or departure is counted as an ATM. Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru were top regions in terms of connectivity. The airport handled 22.21 tonnes of cargo. “With modern infrastructure, streamlined processes and a focus on operational efficiency, NMIA continues to scale up services in a calibrated manner while maintaining high standards of safety, service quality, and passenger experience,” the airport said in a statement. NMIA is being developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd, a joint venture between AAHL and CIDCO, the Maharashtra government’s development body. AAHL has a 74 per cent stake in the new airport and CIDCO owns the rest.