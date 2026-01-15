Airlines issue advisory for international flyers as Iran shuts airspace

Indian carriers on Thursday issued advisories for international passengers after Iran temporarily closed its airspace , triggering flight delays, rerouting and cancellations on several overseas routes.

Airlines urged travellers to check flight status before heading to airports, describing the development as sudden and unforeseen, and said flights were being rerouted in the interest of passenger and crew safety.

What airlines said

Air India said flights overflying the region were being rerouted, which could lead to delays, while some services had been cancelled where rerouting was not feasible.

“Due to the closure of Iranian airspace, some of our international flights are being rerouted or cancelled. We request passengers to check the status of their flights on our website. Safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” the airline said.

IndiGo also said several international flights were impacted and assured passengers of support through alternative arrangements or refunds, as per its policy. SpiceJet advised passengers to check flight status online or contact its 24-hour helpline, warning of possible disruptions due to the airspace closure. Why has Iran closed its airspace? Iran extended the temporary closure of its commercial airspace early Thursday amid escalating tensions with the United States and ongoing nationwide protests. While officials did not cite a formal reason, the move followed warnings by Iranian authorities of fast-track trials and possible executions of protest detainees, alongside threats of retaliation if the US or Israel intervened.

The closure appears to be a precautionary step as unrest continues in Tehran and other cities. Separately, some US personnel in Qatar were advised to evacuate, and President Donald Trump issued a series of statements within 24 hours signalling possible action against Iran, though without providing details. How long will the closure last? Initial notices to pilots suggested the airspace would remain closed until 7.30 am (local time) on Thursday, following an earlier shutdown that lasted just over two hours. Iranian authorities have not announced a permanent closure, and international carriers are closely monitoring the situation for further updates.