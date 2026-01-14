Airlines warn of flight delays as dense fog shrouds north India; ops stable

In a travel advisory issued early on Wednesday morning, IndiGo warned passengers about sudden drops in visibility across multiple cities.

“Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across #Amritsar, #Chandigarh, #Jammu and #Udaipur. During these hours, visibility can reduce suddenly, impacting flight operations,” the airline said.

Operations from Uttar Pradesh’s Hindon airport were also affected. “Fluctuating visibility at #Hindon (Airport) has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve,” IndiGo said.

The airline said operations would gradually stabilise once weather conditions improve.

Operations largely stable

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport has also been tracking the fog situation closely and issuing hourly updates. At 8 am, the airport said all flight operations were "normal".

Several airlines, including Akasa Air , rescheduled several flights on Tuesday due to low visibility conditions in northern India.

According to flight tracking platform FlightRadar24, the departure delay index, which forecasts disruption in departures, stood at 1 for Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as of 8:40 am, indicating minimal disruption. Meanwhile, the arrival delay index was at 0.7, suggesting even fewer disruptions to landing operations.