Datanomics: Pilot error identified as top cause for air accidents

Between 2012 and 2025, the AAIB investigated 99 air accidents, 13 of which involved commercial airlines.

Air India crashed plane
premium
Between 2014 and 2022, five accidents involved SpiceJet, three each involved Air India Express and Jet Airways, and two involved Air India.
Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:37 PM IST
The Aircraft Accident 
  Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday released its preliminary report on the June 12 Air India 171 crash in Ahmedabad, stating that the engine fuel switches appeared to have been “cut off” seconds after the flight took off. As of now, it remains unclear whether the pilots themselves cut them off, and it is too early to conclude if pilot error was responsible for the accident. However, according to AAIB’s investigations, pilot error did emerge as a major source of air accidents between 2014 and 2022.  
How they happened   
AAIB investigated 13 cases related to commercial flights between 2014 and 2022. Of these, pilot error was identified as the primary cause in eight cases, mechanical failure, wildlife intrusion in two each, and crew mismanagement in one crash.
 
High stress 
In the eight cases attributed to pilot error, the average flying hours of the pilot in command and the co-pilot were 8,861 and 2,121 hours, respectively.
 
AAIB’s report card 
Between 2014 and 2022, five accidents involved SpiceJet, three each involved Air India Express and Jet Airways, and two involved Air India. Notably, in the last five cases between 2017 and 2022, pilots were held responsible for the accidents in AAIB reports. 

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

