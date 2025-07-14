Datanomics: Pilot error identified as top cause for air accidents

The Aircraft Accident

Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday released its preliminary report on the June 12 Air India 171 crash in Ahmedabad, stating that the engine fuel switches appeared to have been “cut off” seconds after the flight took off. As of now, it remains unclear whether the pilots themselves cut them off, and it is too early to conclude if pilot error was responsible for the accident. However, according to AAIB’s investigations, pilot error did emerge as a major source of air accidents between 2014 and 2022.

How they happened

AAIB investigated 13 cases related to commercial flights between 2014 and 2022. Of these, pilot error was identified as the primary cause in eight cases, mechanical failure, wildlife intrusion in two each, and crew mismanagement in one crash.