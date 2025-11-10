Private jet take-off from Kolkata airport delayed after smoke spotted

Smoke was seen billowing from the engine of a private jet just before take-off at the Kolkata airport on Monday morning, following which the aircraft returned to the taxi bay for a thorough inspection, officials said.
The pilot immediately alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC), which instructed him to halt and return to the taxi bay, they said.
Airport authorities at the NSC Bose International Airport swiftly brought the situation under control, the officials said.
According to airport sources, the non-scheduled aircraft with six passengers on board was taxing towards the runway for take-off when the pilot of another plane noticed smoke emanating from its engine.
The private jet was bound for Bhopal from Kolkata.
An airport spokesperson said a full emergency was declared by the ATC at 11.33 am, which was withdrawn at 11:40 am after inspection.
Director of Kolkata airport C Pattovi said the aircraft was thoroughly inspected, but no technical issues or signs of fire were detected.
After detailed checks, the private jet was cleared for departure, and it took off around 11.44 am, Pattovi said.
On Sunday night, a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Kolkata had made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport, following an engine malfunction mid-air, the officials said.
