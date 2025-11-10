Private jet take-off from Kolkata airport delayed after smoke spotted

Smoke was seen billowing from the engine of a private jet just before take-off at the Kolkata airport on Monday morning, following which the aircraft returned to the taxi bay for a thorough inspection, officials said.

The pilot immediately alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC), which instructed him to halt and return to the taxi bay, they said.

Airport authorities at the NSC Bose International Airport swiftly brought the situation under control, the officials said.

According to airport sources, the non-scheduled aircraft with six passengers on board was taxing towards the runway for take-off when the pilot of another plane noticed smoke emanating from its engine.