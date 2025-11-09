AAI to take charge of Naini Saini airport; MoU signed in Modi's presence

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Uttarakhand government on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the acquisition of Naini Saini Airport in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to officials, the "historic" agreement is a step towards providing smooth, safe, and sustainable air connectivity to the mountainous region of Uttarakhand.
Located in Pithoragarh district, Naini Saini Airport spans approximately 70 acres and has a terminal building capable of handling 40 passengers during peak hours. The airport apron can also accommodate two aircraft at a time.
With the acquisition, AAI will undertake the upgradation of the airport's infrastructure and streamlining of operational standards, which will lead to significant improvement in the regional connectivity of the state, officials said.
The development of the airport will provide a new impetus to Uttarakhand's local art, cultural heritage, and tourism sector. It will also open up new opportunities in trade, pilgrimage tourism, education, healthcare, and hospitality, and create new employment opportunities for local youth, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
