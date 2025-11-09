Home / Industry / Aviation / News / AAI to take charge of Naini Saini airport; MoU signed in Modi's presence

AAI to take charge of Naini Saini airport; MoU signed in Modi's presence

According to officials, the 'historic' agreement is a step towards providing smooth, safe, and sustainable air connectivity to the mountainous region of Uttarakhand

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r
With the acquisition, AAI will undertake the upgradation of the airport's infrastructure and streamlining of operational standards, which will lead to significant improvement in the regional connectivity of the state, officials said.
Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Uttarakhand government on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the acquisition of Naini Saini Airport in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to officials, the "historic" agreement is a step towards providing smooth, safe, and sustainable air connectivity to the mountainous region of Uttarakhand.

Located in Pithoragarh district, Naini Saini Airport spans approximately 70 acres and has a terminal building capable of handling 40 passengers during peak hours. The airport apron can also accommodate two aircraft at a time.

With the acquisition, AAI will undertake the upgradation of the airport's infrastructure and streamlining of operational standards, which will lead to significant improvement in the regional connectivity of the state, officials said.

The development of the airport will provide a new impetus to Uttarakhand's local art, cultural heritage, and tourism sector. It will also open up new opportunities in trade, pilgrimage tourism, education, healthcare, and hospitality, and create new employment opportunities for local youth, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ops normal at Delhi airport; govt to carry out analysis of ATC glitch

All flight operations return to normal after glitch: Delhi airport operator

Pilot-in-command not to be blamed for Air India crash, observes SC

Premium

Govt to soon launch sustainable aviation fuel policy: Aviation Minister

Govt to soon come out with sustainable aviation fuel policy: Rammohan Naidu

Topics :Narendra ModiIndustry NewsUttarakhandairport

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story