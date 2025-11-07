No one believes it was pilot's fault in Ahmedabad A-I plane crash: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday observed that no fault could be attributed to the pilot of the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad in June. Two hundred and sixty people, including the two pilots and all crew members, had died in the crash.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a plea filed by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, father of Commander Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the flight. The petitioner has sought an independent, court-monitored probe into the accident, alleging bias in the ongoing investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

What did the petitioner seek from the Supreme Court?

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan argued that the existing investigation lacked independence and failed to inspire public confidence. He urged the Court to direct a judicially supervised probe under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, which calls for impartiality in such inquiries. Taking note of the submissions, the Bench issued notice to the Union government and said the matter would be heard along with a connected petition on November 10. How did the Supreme Court address the pilot’s role in the crash? During the proceedings, Justice Surya Kant reassured the petitioner that no blame could be laid on his late son.

“It is an extremely unfortunate incident, but you should not bear the burden that your son is being blamed. Nobody can blame him for anything,” the judge said. Justice Bagchi added that the AAIB’s preliminary findings did not point to any fault on the part of the pilots. Why did the petitioner question the AAIB’s investigation? Sankaranarayanan also referred to global safety concerns involving Boeing aircraft, urging that the Ahmedabad crash be examined in that broader context. Justice Bagchi, however, observed that questioning the investigation’s integrity would require challenging the statutory framework itself. The petitioner also drew attention to a Wall Street Journal report suggesting pilot error based on unnamed official sources. The Bench dismissed the significance of such reports.

“We are not concerned with what foreign media says. That is nasty reporting. No one here believes it was the pilot’s fault,” the judges remarked. What changes has the petitioner sought in the probe? Sabharwal and the Federation of Indian Pilots have sought that the ongoing AAIB inquiry be replaced with an independent panel of aviation experts chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge. The plea contends that the current investigating team includes officials from agencies whose conduct is under scrutiny and that the preliminary report was one-sided, hinting at pilot error while overlooking systemic and technical aspects.