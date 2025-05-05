Telcos write to 5 airports over indoor telecom infra deployment rights

A joint front of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel , and Vodafone Idea (Vi) has written to the Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati airports, requesting that they be selected to install and manage indoor telecom infrastructure, rather than a third-party provider. This issue is becoming a recurring one, with telcos having recently written similar letters to the upcoming Noida International Airport Limited and Mumbai Metro.

Barring Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), four of the airports the telcos have approached are operated by Adani Airports Holding Ltd (AAHL). In letters dated 25 April, the telcos cited current regulations that mandate licensed telecom service providers be granted right of way (RoW) access in public spaces.

The airports are reportedly in various stages of awarding exclusive rights to third-party entities for installing In-Building Solutions (IBS)—systems designed to improve mobile signal coverage within buildings where external signals are weak. However, telcos argue that agreements with unlicensed third parties contravene regulations and foster monopolistic conditions.

Such arrangements could result in exorbitant charges being levied on telecom companies and effectively make the third party a gatekeeper for RoW access, the letters state. “We understand that you may have been approached by unlicensed entities holding IP-1 registrations from the Department of Telecommunications, seeking exclusive rights under the pretext of being independent ‘neutral hosts’ for IBS deployment. We wish to clarify that under current regulations, such third-party vendors are not permitted to deploy active telecom infrastructure,” the telcos said in the letter.

The operators have also sought permission to provide IBS facilities at Terminal 1 of Bangalore International Airport, where the existing IBS licence is due to expire on 31 May. Queries sent to BIAL and AAHL did not elicit a response.

The telcos have also made it clear that they are unwilling to bear the cost of setting up infrastructure, arguing that IBS at public facilities does not generate significant revenue and primarily serves a public utility function. “RoW permissions in such scenarios should be seen not as a revenue-generating opportunity by the airport, but as a necessary, facilitative step in public interest,” the letter said. It also noted that public authorities are not permitted to charge RoW fees beyond what is stipulated under existing rules.

Last month, the same telcos wrote to Mumbai Metro, stating they could not provide IBS services at the unviable rates offered by the selected infrastructure partner. They instead proposed offering connectivity to the IBS network of ACES by installing their own equipment at no cost until an agreement is reached.

In 2023, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) had awarded a nine-year contract to ACES India Private Limited to provide mobile infrastructure services, including 4G and 5G.