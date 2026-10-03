Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Thiruvananthapuram to get direct AI Express flights to Riyadh, Bahrain

Thiruvananthapuram to get direct AI Express flights to Riyadh, Bahrain

The airline will operate flights to Riyadh thrice a week and Bahrain twice a week, expanding Gulf connectivity from Kerala's capital, with bookings now open for both routes

Air India Express' Freedom Sale gives travellers a limited window — book by August 16 for travel from August 16 to October 31
The new Bahrain service will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2026 | 2:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will get direct Air India Express services to Riyadh and Bahrain from October 27, further expanding its connectivity with the Gulf region.

Air India Express will commence direct services to Riyadh and Bahrain from October 27, 2026, with bookings now open, the airport said in a statement here on Saturday.

The new Riyadh service will address the long-standing demand for direct air connectivity between Thiruvananthapuram and the Saudi Arabian capital, offering greater convenience to passengers travelling between Kerala and Saudi Arabia, it said.

The Riyadh service will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, complementing the existing daily Air India Express services to Dammam.

The new Bahrain service will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays, further strengthening connectivity to Bahrain, which is already served by daily Gulf Air flights from Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram currently has more than 250 weekly air traffic movements to the Gulf region, connecting passengers to key destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Muscat, Kuwait and Dammam.

The new services will expand the airport's international network and strengthen air connectivity between Kerala and the Gulf region, while providing passengers with more travel options, the statement said.

The new direct Riyadh service is expected to particularly benefit the large expatriate community from southern Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu working and residing in Saudi Arabia by providing a more convenient travel option between Thiruvananthapuram and Riyadh, it added.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is managed by TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited (TIAL), a special purpose vehicle under Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

AAHL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship incubator of the Adani Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Akasa CEO dismisses Boeing 737 Max concerns, says fleet 'absolutely safe'

Shift 265 weekly international flights to Navi Mumbai by Oct 25: MIAL

Suspending cargo flights as NMIAL lacks reliable setup: Challenge group

Flydubai incident renews debate over mandatory cockpit video recorders

Premium

IATA opposes 'forced' shift of international flights to Navi Mumbai airport

Topics :air india expressAir IndiaThiruvananthapuram airportRiyadhBahrain

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEGoogle Fitbit AirFlydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharCJP Protest52-week lows todayAsian Games Medal Tally

First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

Next Story