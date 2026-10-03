Thiruvananthapuram to get direct AI Express flights to Riyadh, Bahrain

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will get direct Air India Express services to Riyadh and Bahrain from October 27, further expanding its connectivity with the Gulf region.

Air India Express will commence direct services to Riyadh and Bahrain from October 27, 2026, with bookings now open, the airport said in a statement here on Saturday.

The new Riyadh service will address the long-standing demand for direct air connectivity between Thiruvananthapuram and the Saudi Arabian capital, offering greater convenience to passengers travelling between Kerala and Saudi Arabia, it said.

The Riyadh service will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, complementing the existing daily Air India Express services to Dammam.

The new Bahrain service will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays, further strengthening connectivity to Bahrain, which is already served by daily Gulf Air flights from Thiruvananthapuram. Thiruvananthapuram currently has more than 250 weekly air traffic movements to the Gulf region, connecting passengers to key destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Muscat, Kuwait and Dammam. The new services will expand the airport's international network and strengthen air connectivity between Kerala and the Gulf region, while providing passengers with more travel options, the statement said. The new direct Riyadh service is expected to particularly benefit the large expatriate community from southern Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu working and residing in Saudi Arabia by providing a more convenient travel option between Thiruvananthapuram and Riyadh, it added.