Challenge Group suspends Mumbai cargo flights over Navi airport setup

Challenge group, a Malta-headquartered international logistics company, has temporarily suspended all cargo flight operations to and from the Mumbai region, saying the current “operational setup” at Navi Mumbai airport does not allow the firm to deliver its cargo services with the “level of reliability and certainty it requires”.

In August, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) had told airlines to compulsorily shift around one-third of their international passenger and cargo operations from the Mumbai airport to the Navi Mumbai airport from October 1 (Thursday) as demolition and reconstruction of old airport's Terminal 1 is scheduled to begin in January. Dedicated freighter flights have also been shifted to the new airport for the same reason.

Both MIAL and Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) are controlled by the Adani Group. In a statement on LinkedIn, Challenge group said: “We have made the decision to temporarily suspend our Mumbai operations until further notice.” “Following Challenge group’s mandatory transition from the Mumbai airport to the Navi Mumbai airport, and an assessment of the current operating conditions at the Navi Mumbai airport, we have determined that the present operational setup does not yet enable us to deliver our cargo services with the level of reliability and certainty we require,” it added. The circumstances leading to this situation, the firm said, are outside its control but the decision to suspend its services is a "deliberate one".

"Protecting our customers, their cargo and the reliability of their supply chains remains our priority. Our teams are actively evaluating alternative options to maintain strong connectivity between India and our international network, and we expect to communicate details of a new service to the market shortly," it noted. The suspension comes only months after Challenge group expanded its Mumbai operation. From July 2, the company upgraded its Mumbai-Liège service to Boeing 777-300ERSF freighters, replacing its earlier Boeing 767 operation. The company on LinkedIn said it is committed to Mumbai and looks forward to resuming its operations once the necessary conditions are in place to support its cargo services "reliably and effectively".