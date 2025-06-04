Aviation regulator finds safety lapses in Turkish Airlines ops in India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has found significant safety and procedural lapses during inspections of Turkish Airlines’ passenger and cargo operations at four major Indian airports.

The inspections were carried out between May 29 and June 2, 2025, at Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru airports, under Article 16 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Compliance with ICAO and DGCA norms ordered

Following the findings, the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed Turkish Airlines to immediately address the violations and ensure full compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices, as well as DGCA regulations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry said the airline must implement corrective actions promptly. The DGCA also indicated that a follow-up inspection will be conducted to ensure continuous safety oversight. Key lapses identified in inspection The DGCA inspection highlighted critical issues, including marshaller competency, aircraft maintenance practices, handling of dangerous goods, and deficiencies in the ground handling agreement. One of the most serious concerns emerged at Hyderabad airport, where services were being provided without a formal agreement between Turkish Airlines and the current ground handling agent, Globe Ground India. Previously, Turkish Airlines had engaged the Turkish firm Celebi as its ground handling provider. However, Celebi came under scrutiny for alleged security lapses, leading to the termination of its contract. In response, the firm and its subsidiaries filed four public interest litigations in different High Courts across the country.