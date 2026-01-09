Two Air India flights to UK diverted to nearby cities due to bad weather

Two Air India flights enroute to different UK cities were diverted to nearby airports there due to inclement weather on Thursday, according to the airline.

One flight was from Mumbai to London Heathrow and the second was from Amritsar to Birmingham. These flights had taken off from India on Thursday and as per UK time, they were diverted on Thursday. The time difference between India and the UK is around 5.30 hours.

Flight AI131 operating from Mumbai to London Heathrow was diverted to London Gatwick due to adverse weather conditions at the destination airport, the airline said in a statement.