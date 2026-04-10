WII flags ecological, aviation risks in Puri airport after forest nod

Days after the Odisha government secured in-principle stage-I clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for diversion of forest land for a proposed greenfield international airport at Puri, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has warned of ecological consequences, flagging that the project could trigger serious risks to aviation safety as well as wildlife, including migratory birds, Irrawaddy dolphins and Olive Ridley turtles.

On April 1, the MoEFCC had conveyed to the state’s Forest Department that in-principle approval under the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, has been accorded for diversion of 27.887 hectares of forest land under the Puri forest division for construction of the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport.

However, the WII, based on a site inspection conducted in July 2025, has pointed out that the proposed airport site at Sipasarubali in Brahmagiri tehsil lies within a highly sensitive ecological landscape, barely 16 km from Chilika Lake, a Ramsar site and a prominent wintering ground for migratory birds, and in close proximity to the Balukhanda-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary. “The site is also located along the Central Asian Flyway, one of the world’s major migratory bird corridors, significantly increasing the risk of bird-aircraft collisions, particularly during take-off and landing phases when aircraft operate at lower altitudes,” stated the inspection report reviewed by Business Standard.

The coastal stretch near the proposed airport, the report said, is not only critical for avifauna but also overlaps with important marine habitats. Field observations and earlier inspections have recorded the presence of Irrawaddy dolphins along the Satpada–Konark–Puri–Astarang corridor, with dolphin groups sighted as close as 5 km from the project site. “The area is also linked to sporadic nesting zones of Olive Ridley turtles, with key nesting grounds located within a few kilometres, raising concerns about the impact of noise, light pollution and increased human activity.” Further compounding concerns, the project site lies just about 200 metres from the coastline and falls within Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) categories, including the ‘No Development Zone’, making it vulnerable to tidal influences and extreme weather events. The WII said the region is part of ecologically significant marine and coastal landscapes recognised under international frameworks such as Ecologically or Biologically Significant Areas (EBSA) and Important Marine Mammal Areas (IMMA).

On aviation safety, the institute has drawn attention to global evidence linking airports near wetlands with increased bird strike incidents. Citing examples such as Muan International Airport and Bahir Dar International Airport, both located close to Ramsar wetlands and associated with fatal bird strike events, WII has warned that similar risks could emerge in Puri, given the congregation of water birds and migratory species around Chilika. It also cited international guidelines from the International Civil Aviation Organisation, which discourage the development of airports within a 13-km radius of areas that attract wildlife, particularly birds. “The diversion of forest land would involve felling over 13,500 trees in an area classified as moderately dense forest, which currently acts as a natural shelter belt against coastal hazards, stabilises sand dunes and prevents saltwater intrusion,” the institute said, and cautioned that removal of this vegetation could aggravate ecological vulnerability and increase exposure to cyclones, which are frequent along Odisha’s coast.

The report also flagged procedural and planning concerns, stating that the project was not presented as an integrated development and that key associated infrastructure such as proposed expressways and connectivity corridors were not included in the main proposal, raising questions about cumulative environmental impacts. It further points out that the proposed airport site lies about 29 km from Puri town and roughly 65 km from the existing Biju Patnaik International Airport, prompting scrutiny over the project’s location rationale. At the same time, WII acknowledged the state’s developmental aspirations and outlined a second scenario where, if the project is deemed unavoidable, stringent mitigation measures must be made legally binding on the project proponent. It emphasised that comprehensive ecological studies should ideally precede statutory clearances, rather than follow them, and must be accompanied by a transparent and continuous monitoring mechanism.

The report underlined that India currently has no airports located in close proximity to major wetlands, making the Puri proposal a potentially risky precedent. Global aviation norms, particularly those prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, require rigorous ecological assessments and mitigation planning in such cases, it stressed. In its recommendations, WII has called for urgent, comprehensive ecological studies before any final decision is taken. These must include mapping migratory bird routes along the Central Asian Flyway, establishing baseline population data for key species within a 10-km radius, and assessing both direct impacts, such as habitat loss and fragmentation, and indirect impacts, including bird strikes, underwater noise stress on dolphins and light-induced disorientation of turtles.