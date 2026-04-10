Chandrasekaran says Air India is going through a challenging period

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, speaking at an Air India employee town hall, said that the airline is going through a challenging period, The Economic Times reported on Friday.

Chandrasekaran urged staff to focus on execution and stay grounded in reality.

“While our future is bright and we have laid a solid foundation for our ambitions, we are going through a challenging time, the impact of which is most visible in the airline industry,” he said.

Air India’s chief executive officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson formally resigned last week after mounting losses at the airline. The carrier, which was handed over to the Tata group in 2022, is facing additional challenges from the conflict in West Asia, which has forced the cancellation of a number of flights due to airspace restrictions, while long-haul flights to WENA nations have pushed up time and costs due to the longer route they have to take. While Indian carriers have been somewhat insulated from runaway aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, they still have to pay more than usual