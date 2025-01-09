Bank officers' union calls for two-day nationwide strike on February 24-25

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) on Thursday announced a two-day nationwide strike, tentatively scheduled for February 24 and 25, in response to pressing concerns affecting its members and the broader banking industry.

The trade union representing the supervisory cadre of bank employees said this decision follows its 102nd Executive Committee Meeting held on January 6, which ratified resolutions made during the Working Committee Meeting on November 12, 2024.

Key demands of the union include adequate recruitment across all banking cadres, the implementation of a five-day workweek in the banking sector, and the immediate withdrawal of recent directives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) on performance reviews and the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI). AIBOC argues that these directives threaten job security, violate the 8th Joint Note, create divisions among employees, and undermine the autonomy of public sector banks (PSBs).

“Accordingly, it has been proposed by the Executive Committee to go for a two-day nationwide strike, tentatively scheduled for February 24 and 25, 2025. If required, more stringent actions may follow. Agitation programmes will start soon after the notice of the strike is served this month. The detailed agitational programme will be shared with all state units and affiliates shortly,” said Rupam Roy, General Secretary, AIBOC.

Additionally, the AIBOC is demanding measures to ensure the safety of bank officers and staff against assaults and abuse by customers, the filling of vacant workmen/officer director positions in PSBs, and the resolution of pending issues with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

The union is also calling for an amendment to the Gratuity Act to raise the ceiling to Rs 25 lakh and provide tax exemptions, similar to the scheme for government employees.

“We urge all our affiliates to be in readiness for the ensuing struggle. Conduct immediate meetings at all levels to communicate AIBOC's resolutions and emphasise the importance of collective action. Reinforce unity, clarify our stance on each issue, and inspire commitment to the upcoming initiatives. Begin grassroots-level engagements by organising members at district and branch levels,” the AIBOC statement said.