Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,810

Gold Price Today: The price of : The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,810 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,810.

Read: Stock Market Live In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,960.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,490.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,640.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 97,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,05,900.

US gold prices edged higher on Thursday as concerns persisted over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans, while investors awaited a key inflation report to assess the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,918.22 an ounce, as of 0018 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $2,932.30.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $31.87 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $965.10 and palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $925.95.

(With inputs from Reuters)