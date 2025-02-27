Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,810

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,810 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,490.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,810.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,960.