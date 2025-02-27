Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,810

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,810

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,490

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,960 | File image
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 7:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,810 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,490.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,810.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,960. 
  

Also Read

Markets Today: Trump tariffs; FIIs; Nifty50 expiry, Beezaasan IPO allotment

Gold prices fall as investors eye US inflation data, Trump's tariff plans

Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 88,100, silver down by Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,900

Gold jumps Rs 250 to Rs 89,350 per 10 gm amid rupee depreciation concerns

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 1,00,100

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,490.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,640.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 97,900. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,05,900.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Thursday as concerns persisted over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans, while investors awaited a key inflation report to assess the Federal Reserve's policy path.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,918.22 an ounce, as of 0018 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $2,932.30.
 
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $31.87 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $965.10 and palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $925.95.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Feb gold imports likely to tumble 85% at 20-year low on record high prices

Gold prices rise Rs 350 to reclaim Rs 89,000-mark, nears record high

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,760, silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,400

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,740, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,300

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 88,050; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story