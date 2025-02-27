Markets Today: Trump tariffs; FIIs; Nifty50 expiry, Beezaasan IPO allotment

Stock Markets Today, February 27, 2025: FIIs, Trump’s 25 per cent tariff threats to EU, coupled with mixed global cues, will likely drive the mood of Indian benchmarks, Nifty and Sensex, today.

Back home, as of 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were up 15 points at 22,597, hinting at a flat to positive start.

In the previous session, the Sensex ended its 5-day losing run and advanced 147.71 points, or 0.20 per cent, to settle at 74,602.12. Nifty50 , however, ended 0.03 per cent lower at 22,547.55.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Thursday, following positive gains in major US indexes, as President Donald Trump revived tariff threats.

ASX 200 was trading 0.38 per cent higher, while Nikkei rose 0.54 per cent, and the Topix added 0.66 per cent. Kospi, meanwhile, was trading 0.6 per cent lower.

Trump initiated a probe on Tuesday into the possibility of new tariffs on copper imports,

aiming to boost US production of the metal, which is crucial for electric vehicles, military equipment, power grids, and various consumer goods.

On Wednesday, President Trump revealed that his administration would soon announce a 25 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union, including cars and other products. "We have made a decision, and we'll be announcing it very soon, and it'll be 25 per cent generally speaking, and that'll be on cars, and all of the things," he told reporters during a cabinet meeting.

In the US, the S&P 500 managed to post modest gains, ending a four-day losing streak at 5,956.06. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 188.04 points, or 0.43 per cent, closing at 43,433.12, despite earlier gains of around 245 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.26 per cent, finishing at 19,075.26.

Investors now await US jobless claims, Q4 core PCE prices second estimate, coupled with GDP growth rate second estimate, and continuing jobless claims, which is expected lagter in the day.

Business Standard Manthan BS Manthan, a two-day summit, will kick off today, February 27, where distinguished experts and top thought leaders will discuss key economic and business policy priorities for India's economy. On the first day, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Uday Kotak, chairperson of Kotak Securities; and Chris Wood, global head of equities strategy, Jefferies, among others, will talk about important topics related to India's growth prospects.

Investors will closely monitor the Nifty50 expiry scheduled for today, which is expected to influence market volatility and trading sentiment.

FII, DII

FIIs net sold shares worth Rs 3,529.10 crore, while DIIs net bought shares worth Rs 3,030.78 core, on February 25.

IPO market

Other triggers

February is on track to become the worst month for stock declines in India, with 2,509 stocks on the BSE losing value, surpassing the previous record of 2,354 in January. The advance-decline ratio (ADR) is at 0.77, close to the pandemic-era low of 0.72. It has remained below 1 for three months, signaling market weakness.

Q3FY25 corporate results show sluggish revenue growth, though net profits improved due to lower costs. Five of the top 10 revenue-generating sectors saw declines or no growth in net profit.

The consumer electricals sector underperformed due to weak sentiment, high advertising costs, and negative operating leverage.

The EPFO is likely to cut the interest rate on retirement savings due to weak stock markets and higher claims.

Meanwhile, India's venture capital funding surged 69.7per cent Y-o-Y to $883.2 million in January 2025, driven by a rise in deals.

Commodity market

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday after a recent surge, with spot gold holding at $2,915.92 an ounce. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $2,931.60.

Oil prices remained at two-month lows, pressured by a surprise rise in US fuel stockpiles and ongoing concerns over a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Brent crude dropped 31 cents to $72.71 a barrel, while US WTI crude fell 20 cents to $68.73.

Here's how analysts are assessing today's (February 27) trading session:

Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities

On the lower end, support is placed at 22,500, below which sentiment may worsen further. On the higher end, resistance is seen at 22,650 and 22,750-22,800. A rise towards resistance is likely to attract selling pressure.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities

On the higher side, 22600/74800 would be the immediate breakout level for the bulls. Above this level, the market could move up to 22700-22800/75000-75350. Conversely, below 22500/74500, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below the same, the market could slip to 22400-22350/74200-74000. Given the non-directional texture of the current market, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders.