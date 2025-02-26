Ibrahim Zadran becomes first Afghan player to score 100 in Champions Trophy
The previous best score for Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy was by Rahmat Shah, who scored 90 runs against South Africa.Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran created history in Lahore on Wednesday against England, becoming the first player from Afghanistan to score a century in the Champions Trophy. The previous best score was by Rahmat Shah, who scored 90 against South Africa in Afghanistan's first-ever match in the tournament. Zadran’s innings helped his team make a strong comeback against the English side after losing three wickets for just 37. Zadran took 106 balls to complete his historic century with the help of three sixes and six fours.
Ibrahim Zadran moves to second in Afghanistan's ODI hundreds list
Ibrahim Zadran continued his impressive form by scoring his sixth ODI century today, moving ahead of Mohammad Shahzad on Afghanistan’s list of most hundreds in ODI history. With this knock, Zadran now trails only Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who leads with eight centuries. The young opener has been a consistent performer, maintaining a strong average of 48.38. His latest century reinforces his status as one of Afghanistan’s most dependable batters. As Afghanistan builds its ODI legacy, Zadran’s ability to anchor innings and score big runs will be crucial for the team's future success.
| Player
| Span
| Matches
| Innings
| Runs
| HS
| Average
| 100s
| 50s
| Rahmanullah Gurbaz
| 2021-2025*
| 48*
| 48
| 1785
| 151
| 37.97
| 8
| 6
| Ibrahim Zadran
| 2019-2025*
| 35*
| 35
| 1556
| 162
| 48.38
| 6
| 7
| Mohammad Shahzad
| 2009-2019
| 84
| 84
| 2727
| 131*
| 33.66
| 6
| 14
| Rahmat Shah
| 2013-2025*
| 122*
| 117
| 3963
| 114
| 35.38
| 5
| 31
| Karim Sadiq
| 2009-2016
| 24
| 22
| 475
| 114*
| 23.75
| 2
| -
| Nawroz Mangal
| 2009-2016
| 49
| 48
| 1139
| 129
| 27.11
| 2
| 4
| Mohammad Nabi
| 2009-2025*
| 172*
| 149
| 3626
| 136
| 27.26
| 2
| 17