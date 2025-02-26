ALSO READ: AFG vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 | Champions Trophy 2025 | Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran created history in Lahore on Wednesday against England, becoming the first player from Afghanistan to score a century in the Champions Trophy. The previous best score was by Rahmat Shah, who scored 90 against South Africa in Afghanistan's first-ever match in the tournament. Zadran’s innings helped his team make a strong comeback against the English side after losing three wickets for just 37. Zadran took 106 balls to complete his historic century with the help of three sixes and six fours.

Ibrahim Zadran moves to second in Afghanistan's ODI hundreds list