Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts in early deals, Nifty near 22,600; SBI, RIL, HDFC Bank lead

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, February 27, 2025: Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, started today's trading session on a positive note led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance and Larsen & Toubro. The BSE Sensex opened with a positive gap of 104 points at 74,707, and soon spurted to a high of 74,834. The BSE benchmark was up 115 points at 72,722 as of 9:20 AM. The NSE Nifty hit a high of 22,613, and was up 34 points at 22,581 levels.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices saw the Nasdaq Composite rise by 0.26 per cent, closing at 19,075.26, while the S&P 500 advanced marginally by 0.02 per cent to settle at 5,956.15. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.43 per cent to end at 43,433.68. Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump announced that his administration would soon impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union, including cars and other products.

Meanwhile, among the Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading higher by 1.17 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.13 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.07 per cent on Thursday morning. However, South Korea's Kospi was trading lower by 0.54 per cent.

Oil prices remained steady on Thursday, with WTI Crude quoted at $68.78 per barrel, up 0.23 per cent, and Brent Crude at $72.72 per barrel, up 0.26 per cent. Special Event: Business Standard Manthan BS Manthan, one of India’s largest thought leadership summits, kicks off today in New Delhi and will conclude on February 28. Organised by Business Standard, the annual event brings together policymakers and industry leaders to discuss critical economic and business challenges, as well as explore opportunities for India’s growth and development.