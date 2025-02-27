Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts in early deals, Nifty near 22,600; SBI, RIL, HDFC Bank lead

Stock Market Live, Thursday: The BSE Sensex opened with a positive gap of 104 points at 74,707 today led by gains in SBI, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Share market

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Nifty gainers and losers after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers on Nifty50. 


9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank were among top gainers on Sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel were among top gainers on Sensex. Conversely, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra BAnk, NTPC were among the top laggards. 

 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices mixed after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap was flat and Smallcap was down 0.56 per cent few minutes after the market opened. 


9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 100 pts, above 74,700 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up over 100 points, above 74,700 after the market opened. 

 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 up over 35 pts, near 22,590 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was up over 35 points, near 22,590 after the market opened. 


9:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tuesday’s bounce back was turned lower from the 22,620 vicinity itself, pointing towards the feebleness of the recovery attempt. A parallel consolidation in the last three days does show signs of giving away on the downside. However, RSI having reached 30 just the other day, we are in favour of a better recovery attempt that should try and penetrate the 22,620-730 region. But as maintained all this week, we will wait for 22950 to be conquered, as a confirmation of strength. Downside marker for the day may be placed at 22,530, with deeper support seen at 22,300.

View by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market expert view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In FY25, so far, FIIs have sold stocks in the cash market for Rs 3,87,976 crore. Interestingly, the DIIs have more than compensated for this selling through buying for Rs 5,55,519 crore. Despite this, the market has been trending down. It is possible that the activity of HNIs, UHNIs and family offices which are not reflected in the DII data are also impacting the market. This smart investor category might have been on the sell side since they move with the fundamentals, and, fundamentals have been deteriorating with the cyclical slowdown in GDP growth and corporate earnings.
 
Sharp correction in the broader market has made the valuations in certain segments attractive. Defence stocks, which had run up too much too fast, have corrected sharply making their valuations attractive for long-term investors.
 
Since a broad rally in the market will need indications of recovery in growth and earnings, investors can focus on micros rather than macros in the near-term. Plenty of stock-specific action ahead, despite headwinds from FII selling and Trump tariffs news.

View by Dr. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers at pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: M&M, L&T, IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers on Sensex. While, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, HCLTech were among the top laggards. 


9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets trade positive in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap rose over 0.40 per cent in the pre-opening session. 

 

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty edged higher by over 30 pts, above 22,500

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was up over 30 points in the pre opening session, above 22,500. 


9:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades flat, above 74,650 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was flat in thge pre-opening session above 74,650.

 

9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Demand pick up key for further gains in consumer electricals space

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The consumer electricals segment had a mildly disappointing performance in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) due to weak consumer sentiment in December. Elevated advertising and promotion (A&P) spends and negative operating leverage squeezed operating profit margins. READ ANALYSIS

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: February on track to be worst month for stock market decline

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The month February is on track to become the worst month for stock declines in India, with 2,509 stocks on the BSE losing ground thus far; surpassing the earlier worst performance a month ago wherein 2,354 stocks logged losses.

Data shows, the number of stocks undergoing corrections this month is 23 per cent higher than the two-year average of 2,043. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets may open on steady note; expect volatility

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Although markets may see a steady positive opening, volatility is likely to be the hallmark as traders rollover their February F&O contracts which expire today. Worries over tariffs will continue to weigh on domestic stocks with plenty of uncertainties surrounding the timing and the size, while relentless FII selling leaves investors to worry a lot as they fear the brutal sell-off is likely to get worse. On the positive front, WTI oil prices falling towards $69 a barrel provides some cheer in an uncertain global market.

- Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate earnings Earnings growth engine in slow lane

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate results in Q3FY25 showed continued sluggishness in revenue growth, while net profits saw relatively better performance, driven by lower input, employee, and interest costs. Here's an overall review of the 10 largest revenue-generating sectors. READ MORE


Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, February 27, 2025: Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, started today's trading session on a positive note led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance and Larsen & Toubro.  The BSE Sensex opened with a positive gap of 104 points at 74,707, and soon spurted to a high of 74,834. The BSE benchmark was up 115 points at 72,722 as of 9:20 AM. The NSE Nifty hit a high of 22,613, and was up 34 points at 22,581 levels. 
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices saw the Nasdaq Composite rise by 0.26 per cent, closing at 19,075.26, while the S&P 500 advanced marginally by 0.02 per cent to settle at 5,956.15. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.43 per cent to end at 43,433.68. Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump announced that his administration would soon impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union, including cars and other products.
 
Meanwhile, among the Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading higher by 1.17 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.13 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.07 per cent on Thursday morning. However, South Korea's Kospi was trading lower by 0.54 per cent.
 
Oil prices remained steady on Thursday, with WTI Crude quoted at $68.78 per barrel, up 0.23 per cent, and Brent Crude at $72.72 per barrel, up 0.26 per cent.  Special Event: Business Standard Manthan BS Manthan, one of India’s largest thought leadership summits, kicks off today in New Delhi and will conclude on February 28. Organised by Business Standard, the annual event brings together policymakers and industry leaders to discuss critical economic and business challenges, as well as explore opportunities for India’s growth and development.
 

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News