AIBOC condemns unfair labour practices followed by StanChart

All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) on Thursday strongly condemned the vindictive and illegal actions of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) in terminating two principal office bearers and four members of the bank union.

These officials were part of the Association of Standard Chartered Bank Officers' Kolkata (ASCBO), and their termination was on the false pretext of 'redundancy', AIBOC claimed in a statement.

Those arbitrarily terminated include Satyajeet Tripathy, General Secretary of ASCBO, Tilottama Roy, president of ASCBO, and four other active members of the union, it said.

Their services were terminated with immediate effect, and dues were forcibly settled without due process or dialogue, it claimed.