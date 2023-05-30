Home / Industry / Banking / Bank frauds dip further in FY23, private lenders report maximum cases

Bank frauds dip further in FY23, private lenders report maximum cases

However, total amount scammed from state-run banks higher than private

Manojit Saha Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
The value of frauds continued to decline in FY23, with banks reporting an overall defrauded figure of Rs 30,252 crore in FY23, compared with 59,819 crore in FY22.
Private sector banks reported the maximum number of frauds in 2022-23, while the share of public sector banks in terms of the overall amount defrauded continued to top the table in 2022-23.

Frauds by volume have occurred predominantly in the digital payments space. However, in value terms, they have been reported primarily in loan portfolios (advances category).
The total amount scammed continued to dip during 2022-23, down 49 per cent over 2021-22. While small-value card/internet frauds accounted for most of the frauds reported by private sector banks, those in public sector banks were mainly in loan portfolios.

Topics :Bank fraudsRBI

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

