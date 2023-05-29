HDFC Bank launches FD schemes with higher interest rates, details here

"The HDFC Bank has presented a special edition of Fixed Deposits at this time. Take advantage of higher FD rates like 7.20 per cent for 35 months and 7.25 per cent for 55 months. Benefits for senior citizens at 0.50 per cent extra. So Hurry! Only valid for a limited time," HDFC said on its website.

