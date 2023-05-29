HDFC Bank launches FD schemes with higher interest rates, details here

HDFC Bank has launched two extraordinary fixed deposits (FDs) offering good interest rates. According to the bank's website, "this is a restricted period offer only".
"The HDFC Bank has presented a special edition of Fixed Deposits at this time. Take advantage of higher FD rates like 7.20 per cent for 35 months and 7.25 per cent for 55 months. Benefits for senior citizens at 0.50 per cent extra. So Hurry! Only valid for a limited time," HDFC said on its website.
The deposit rates at HDFC Bank have been revised. After the new revision, the bank offers an interest rate from 3% to 7.25 % to general clients on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will procure an interest rate of 3.5% to 7.75% on these deposits. These rates are viable from 29 May 2023.
HDFC Bank FD Schemes: Overview
The bank has presented two exceptional version FDs with a 35 and 55-month term that offers a loan cost of 7.20% and 7.25% individually:
• 2 Years 11 Months (Special Edition FD- 35 Month) 7.20%
• 4 Year 7 Months (Special Edition FD- 55 month) 7.25%.
HDFC Bank FD Schemes: For Elders
The bank has released two limited-edition FDs with terms of 35 and 55 months and interest rates of 7.70% and 7.75% respectively:
• 2 Years 11 Months (Special Edition FD- 35 Month) 7.70%
• 4 Year 7 Months (Special Edition FD- 55 month) 7.75%
HDFC Bank FD Schemes: Effective from 29 May 2023
• 7-14 days 3.00%
• 15-29 days 3.00%
• 30- 45 days 3.50%
• 46-60 days 4.50%
• 61-89 days 4.50%
• 90 days < = 6 months 4.50%
• 6 months 1 days <= 9 months 5.75%
• 9 months 1 day to < 1 year 6.00%
• 1 year to < 15 months 6.60%
• 15 months to < 18 months 7.10%
• 18 months to < 21 months 7.00%
• 21 months- 2 years 7.00%
• 2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months 7.00%
• 2 Years 11 Months (Special Edition FD- 35 Month) 7.20%
• 2 Years 11 Months 1 day <= 3 Year 7.00%
• 3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months 7.00%
• 4 Year 7 Months (Special Edition FD- 55 month) 7.25%
• 4 Year 7 Months 1 day <=5 Years 7.00%
• 5 Years 1 day to 10 Years 7.00%.