Bank holidays in November 2025: Check full state-wise list and key dates

November 2025 Bank holidays List: According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar for the 2025–26 fiscal year, banks across India will observe five holidays in November 2025. These holidays, based on national, regional, and religious occasions, may vary from state to state.

In addition to these official holidays, Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in November 2025 are bank closure days. This comprehensive list of bank holidays by state can assist both people and businesses in making appropriate financial plans.

Check the complete list of state-wise bank holidays in November 2025

November 1 – Karnataka Rajyotsava / Igas-Bagwal:

In honour of Karnataka Rajyotsava, which marks the creation of the state, Karnataka banks will close on this day. 11 days after Diwali, Uttarakhand will celebrate 'Igas-Bagwal', a regional festival, on the same day.

November 5 – Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima:

Banks will close on Guru Nanak Jayanti, the anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth, in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and others. Additionally, Kartika Purnima, which is celebrated in different places, falls on the same day.

November 7 – Wangala Festival (Meghalaya):

The Wangala festival, also known as the "Hundred Drums Festival," is a colourful harvest celebration of the Garo tribe that will cause banks in Meghalaya to close.

November 8 – Kanaka Dasa Jayanti (Karnataka):

On the anniversary of the saint-poet Kanaka Dasa's birth, Karnataka will observe a bank holiday. This falls on the second Saturday, which is a standard day when banks are closed.

November 11 – Lhabab Duchen (Sikkim):

For the important Buddhist holiday of Lhabab Duchen, which honours the descent of Lord Buddha from heaven, banks in Sikkim will be closed.

What services are open on a bank holiday in November 2025?

Unless instructed otherwise for technical or other reasons, customers can still access online or mobile banking services on national holidays. ATMs are available for withdrawals as normal in case of financial emergencies.

To make payments, people can also use UPI and the app for their own bank. Digital banking guarantees that your transactions stay seamless, even though bank holidays may momentarily impact branch operations.

The RBI, which releases an annual calendar each year, sets bank holidays. Except at weekends, bank holidays usually fall with festivals, national holidays, and memorial days. Not all bank branches in India are closed on certain days because some bank holidays are region-specific.