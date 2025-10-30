Banking sector faces challenge of customer service: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, said that the current banking sector faces the challenge of customer service.

In a Fireside chat with Nivedita Mookerji at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Arundhati Bhattacharya said, “Customer service is a challenge for banks as it requires striking the right balance between convenience and security.”

ALSO READ | AI-enabled devices redefining digital banking, say experts at BFSI Summit She said that banks today operate in an environment where technology has transformed how services are delivered, but maintaining customer trust remains critical.

Importance of technology in banking

Speaking on the integration of technology in the banking sector, she said, “One of the biggest challenges that the banking sector has now is technology."

She said that the sustainability of financial institutions now depends on their technology capabilities. “Any organisation that is not taking IT seriously is not going to sustain beyond a particular point in time. A strong IT backbone is important for all organisations,” she said. She added that the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector is the "most digitally mature of all", carrying a greater responsibility to continuously improve and innovate. Bhattacharya, who was the chairperson of State Bank of India (SBI), pointed out that many financial institutions continue to grapple with “technical debt”, outdated systems and processes that slow down innovation. "Organisations need to modernise infrastructure and invest in training to make digital adoption seamless."