Bank of Maha Q2 net up 72% at Rs 920 cr, rules out equity capital offering

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) reported a 72 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit for the quarter ended September 2023, Q2 of FY24, amounting to Rs 920 crore. The robust performance was buoyed by a significant increase in net interest income (NII) and stable asset quality.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the bank's profit rose by 4.27 per cent from Rs 882 crore in Q1 of FY24. The stock ended the day 1.26 per cent higher at Rs 47.42 a share on BSE.

The capital adequacy ratio was 17.61 per cent, with Tier-I at 13.72 per cent, as of the end of September 2023. A S Rajeev, managing director and chief executive of BoM, indicated in an analyst call that with retained profits, the capital adequacy is projected to reach 19 per cent by March 2024. The bank has no plans for an equity capital offering in FY24 but may consider raising debt capital based on market conditions.

NII for the quarter under review surged by 28.9 per cent to Rs 2,432 crore compared to Rs 1,887 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, NII increased by 3.94 per cent from Rs 2,340 crore in the previous quarter.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.89 per cent in Q2 of FY24, up from 3.55 per cent in Q2 of FY23. Sequentially, NIM edged higher from 3.86 per cent in Q1 of FY24.

Non-interest income, comprising fees, commissions, treasury income and recoveries, rose 33 per cent YoY to Rs 668 crore. This figure was marginally up from Rs 629 crore in Q1 FY24.

Provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) increased to Rs 531 crore in Q2 of FY24 from Rs 597 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Advances expanded 23.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1.83 trillion in Q2 of FY24, with a projected loan book growth of 20-21 per cent for the current financial year.

Total deposits surged by 22.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2.39 trillion. However, the share of low-cost deposits — current account and savings account (CASA) — declined to 50.71 per cent, down from 56.27 per cent a year ago.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement with gross NPAs falling to 2.19 per cent in September 2023, compared to 3.40 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, the figure was down from 2.28 per cent in June 2023. Net NPAs declined to 0.23 per cent from 0.68 per cent in September 2022. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 98.4 per cent, up from 95.04 per cent a year ago.