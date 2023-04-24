Mahabank Q3 net up 136.5% at Rs 840 cr, interest margins boost bottom-line



For FY23, the net profit grew by 126 per cent to Rs 2,602 crore as against Rs 1,152 crore for FY22. Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (Mahabank) posted a 136.5 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit in March 2023 quarter (Q3 FY23) at Rs 840 crore on improvement in margins. Sequentially, profit increased 8.4 per cent from Rs 775 crore in December 2022 (Q3Fy23).



The bank’s stock closed 8.16 per cent higher at Rs 30.08 per share. Mahabank’s board of directors recommended a dividend of 13 per cent per share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 2023 (FY23), subject to shareholders approval. Its directors also cleared a proposal to raise capital up to Rs 7,500 crore through equity shares through routes like follow-on-public issues, rights issue and Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). It could also raise capital through issue of BASEL III Bonds or permitted securities, subject to the necessary approvals, Pune-based lender informed BSE. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.14 per cent with Common Equity Tier of 12.66 per cent at end of March 2022.



Net interest margin improved to 3.78 per cent for Q4 FY23 from 3.17 per cent for Q4 FY22. Mahabank’s net interest income (NII), interest revenues minus interest expenses, grew by 35.66 per cent on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 2,187 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 1,612 crore for Q4FY22. The same increased by 10.47 per cent on a Q-o-Q sequential basis.