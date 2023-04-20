Bank credit grows 15.7%; deposits increase 10.2%, shows RBI data

The credit rose by 15 per cent YoY in FY23. Reserve Bank of India data showed while advances grew by Rs 1.7 trillion in the reporting fortnight, accretion to deposits more than doubled to Rs 4.06 trillion. The growth in deposits was 10.2 per cent YoY basis to Rs 184.5 trillion at end of April 7.

