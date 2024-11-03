Banks, FIMMDA discuss MIBOR replacement with collateralised rate framework

Banks have suggested phasing out the uncollateralised Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate (MIBOR), proposing a new benchmark for interest rate derivatives market with a balanced 50-50 weightage between TREPS (Tri Party Repo) and CHROMs (Collateralised Borrowing and Lending Obligations in the Overnight Money Market), according to sources aware of the development said.

Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) recently held a call with bankers to discuss transitioning India’s interest rate derivatives market from the current uncollateralised MIBOR benchmark to a collateralised framework, similar to international standards. The meeting was organised by FIMMDA for feedback on the report by the Reserve Bank of India’s MIBOR Committee released on October 1 of the current year. The RBI has requested feedback from the market by November 15.

“FIMMDA sought feedback from member banks and organised a call for discussions on the new proposal. The market is advocating for the transition away from the uncollateralised reference rate to a collateralised rate, similar to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR)” said the treasury head at a private bank.

“Banks were in agreement with this and discussion was around assigning 50 per cent to TREPs and 50 per cent to CHROMs,” he added.

SOFR is a benchmark interest rate that reflects the cost of overnight borrowing, collateralised by US Treasury securities. It was introduced as an alternative to LIBOR, which had long been used globally across multiple currencies and financial contracts.

Operational aspects were also discussed during the meeting, such as the benchmark’s timing. MIBOR is currently based on the first hour of trading, while there were suggestions to base the new rate on a broader window, potentially the full trading day. Banks raised concerns about timing discrepancies, as any delay in publishing could affect market functionality.

Another major discussion point was the introduction of a collateralised interest rate derivative product and its coexistence with the current derivative instruments like Overnight Index Swap (OIS). With India’s limited derivatives market, participants debated whether both products should run concurrently for a transition period or if there should be a clear cutover. The next step involves a consultation between FIMMDA and the RBI to finalise a market-aligned approach.

“If we start off with a new interest rate derivative product, we will have to figure out how volumes are between the current interest rate derivative product and the new interest rate derivative product and then eventually the old one will have to get cannibalised. Those were some of the thoughts like should we do a cutover or should we run it parallelly for six months. I don't think FIMMDA can make a decision on that. I think the RBI will first have to have a discussion with FIMMDA and then figure out what they finally want markets to do,” said the treasury head at a private bank.

A separate point raised in the MIBOR Committee’s report, requesting that FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) be allowed broader access to the derivatives market for purposes beyond hedging, was not discussed in detail during the meeting.