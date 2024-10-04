IBPS Clerk 2024: Prelims scorecard now available at ibps.in; details inside

Candidates can view their section-by-section marks on the scorecards for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2024, which have been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On October 4, 2024, the scorecards were made available on www.ibps.in, the official IBPS website. By entering their registration number and password, candidates can view their scores. Most importantly, the scorecards are available to all applicants who took the preliminary exam, even if they are not eligible to take the main exam. The scorecards offer a thorough breakdown of both section-wise and total marks. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IBPS Clerk 2024: How to download

• Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

• Press on IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2024 link available on the home page.

• A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

• Once done, press on submit and your scorecard will be showcased.

• View the scorecard and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

IBPS Clerk 2024: Important dates

This year, a lot of people applied for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam, which was held on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024. The Mains Exam, which will fill 6,128 clerical positions, will be attended by those who achieved higher scores than the prelim cutoff.

The IBPS Clerk prelims examination result was declared on October 1, 2024. The result will be accessible on the official website from October 1 to October 7, 2024. The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination was conducted on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024.

Candidates are eligible to take the main test if they passed the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam. The anticipated date of the primary examination is October 13, 2024.