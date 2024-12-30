Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / Banks' gross bad loan ratio seen worsening by March 2026: RBI report

Banks' gross bad loan ratio seen worsening by March 2026: RBI report

This key measure could rise to 3 per cent by the end of March 2026 from a 12-year low of 2.6 per cent in September 2024 for 46 banks under the so-called baseline scenario

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of
It said that the bad loan ratio could rise to 5 per cent and 5.3 per cent under two separate high-risk scenarios. | Representative Image
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian banks' gross bad loan ratio may rise from a 12-year low if risks emanating from credit quality, interest rates and geopolitics play out, a report published by the central bank on Monday showed.

Gross bad loan ratio is the proportion of bad assets to total loans.

This key measure could rise to 3 per cent by the end of March 2026 from a 12-year low of 2.6 per cent in September 2024 for 46 banks under the so-called baseline scenario, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in the Financial Stability Report. 

The bad loan ratio could rise to 5 per cent and 5.3 per cent under two separate high-risk scenarios, it said.

While the aggregate capital ratios of banks may reduce, no lender will fall short of the minimum capital requirement of 9 per cent even in adverse cases, the RBI said.

The Financial Stability Report, published twice a year by the central bank, includes contributions from all financial sector regulators.

Also Read

HomeStreet Bank offloads $990 mn multifamily loans to BofA in profit push

Banking frauds rise in H1FY25, amount involved jumps eightfold: RBI report

Banks' balance sheets stay robust, bad loans decline more: RBI report

Russian bank VTB says on track for record profit of $5.5 billion in 2024

Premium

Surety bonds vs bank guarantees: A financial shift in project risk-sharing

Indian banks' asset quality has improved over the last few years due to recoveries and write-offs of legacy bad loans, and curtailed growth of bad assets. Banks have also shored up their capital positions.

Over the last year, the RBI has warned the financial sector against "all forms of exuberance", tightened rules for credit card and personal loans, made it more expensive for non-banking finance companies to borrow from banks and imposed business restrictions on non-compliant lenders.

It also wants lenders to adopt strong risk management and governance frameworks and to raise more capital.

On the whole, banks' asset quality parameters have improved and their capital levels remain robust, the central bank said.

The Indian financial system is expected to remain sound and vibrant, supported by further improvement in balance sheets and strong buffers, the RBI said.

"Although net interest margins have narrowed, banks' return on equity and return on assets have improved," it said.

The balance sheets of non-banking finance companies have strengthened, the RBI said, with stress tests indicating that even under a high-risk scenario, their capital requirements would remain much above the minimum needed level.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

High employee attrition of 25% in private banks pose operational risk: RBI

Low NPAs, credit growth to help PSU banks cross Rs 1.5 trn profit in FY25

Banks post sixth year of profit growth in FY24, bad loans decline further

Credit Card spends fall sharply in November after festive October high

Business activity between India, UK flourishes in 2024, shows HSBC data

Topics :Banking sectorBad loansRBI

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story