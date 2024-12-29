Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 10:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / ATMs to loans: Union Budget, Mint Road, and evolving financial landscape

ATMs to loans: Union Budget, Mint Road, and evolving financial landscape

A South Block and Mint Road tango is in the offing in 2025, foregrounded by deeper consultations with various stakeholders

atm, cash, cards, rbi
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Raghu Mohan
10 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Union Budget and Mint Road
 
In the Union Budget for Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had held forth on the need for better governance and investor protection in the banking sector. She had proposed certain amendments to the Reserve Bank of India Act (RBI Act), 1934; the Banking Regulation Act (BR Act), 1949; and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970. It was felt that these issues would gather speed when a new government was sworn in after the results of the general elections in June 2024. We may get to see forward moment
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman SEBI RBI Union Budget ATMs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon