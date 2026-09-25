Banks may rejig insurance sales as Irdai proposes sharp commission cuts

The proposed product-level caps are below prevailing industry rates in several segments. Commissions on term insurance, for example, could be capped at 30 per cent for individual distributors and 25 per cent for corporate distributors, compared with as much as 51 per cent currently. For health insurance, the proposed caps are 20 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, against 24 per cent currently.

Motor insurance commissions could be capped at 0-15 per cent, compared with 26 per cent, while savings products could attract commissions of 5-25 per cent, against prevailing rates of 14-37 per cent.

Together with tighter treatment of indirect payments to distributors and greater transparency, the proposals are expected to materially change the economics of insurance distribution, particularly for banks and other large corporate distributors. “If there are aspects of the product mix they want to encourage -- such as more long-term products, back-ended commissions and better commissions for protection products -- a combination of product mix, tenor mix and higher volumes should mitigate a large part of the impact. The other lever is cost. If commission income falls, the associated costs can also be reduced,” a senior banker at a large private sector bank said.