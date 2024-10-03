Banks record a higher deposit growth rate in Q2 FY25 than Q1 FY25

Banks recorded a higher growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in raising deposits during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) compared to Q1FY25, owing to intensified efforts to raise liabilities by offering higher rates and innovative schemes.

Four out of five banks have recorded growth at least 2-3 per cent higher than the pace seen in the quarter ended June 2024.

The second largest public sector bank- Punjab National Bank recorded 10.98 per cent Y-o-Y growth in deposits as against 8.10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY25.

CSB Bank clocked 25.17 per cent Y-o-Y growth in deposits in Q2FY25 as compared to 22.24 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q1FY25. Similarly, South Indian Bank’s deposits rose by 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth as compared to 8 per cent in the Q1FY25.