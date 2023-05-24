Banks say RBI rules make it difficult to attract top-class talent on boards

So why do people sign up for the job? The workload of an independent director has changed over the past three years, following RBI’s June 2020 discussion paper on “Governance in Commercial Banks in India”. After the governance blowouts at a couple of private banks, RBI turned up the burner knob. The pain-points are that the nomination and remuneration committee, audit committee, and the risk management committee are to have only non-executive directors. A few private banks had also sounded out Mint Road on their struggle to get suitable independent directors; and sought extended timelines to get appointees. It rankled corner-room occupants as well. Said one: “Either we are CEOs, or we are not.” Another was more charitable: “In European banks, you have a supervisory board for governance and another for management of business. We are somewhere mid-way.” Short point: just about everybody on the board appears to be hassled.

These issues are not new. They were raised in the P J Nayak Committee to “Review Governance of Boards of Banks in India” back in May 2014. The committee noted that the Companies Act (2013) permits up to one per cent of a firm's profit to be paid as directors’ fee. However, other than for the non-executive chairman, RBI does not permit part-time directors of banks to be paid any remuneration other than sitting fees. Private sector banks argue that they face difficulties in persuading highly talented people from accepting membership of their boards because board remuneration in well-run non-banks is superior. Public sector banks also do not permit remuneration to directors other than sitting fees, and these are at more modest levels than those paid in private sector banks.