Canara, Union Bank announce special deposit schemes to boost growth

State-owned Canara Bank and Union Bank of India on Tuesday announced special products to boost resource mobilisation.

Under its new scheme, Union Bank will offer 6.75 per cent interest on deposits with a tenure of 375 days, for a minimum deposit of ₹10 lakh and up to ₹3 crore. The scheme includes a 375-day Super Top-up Health Insurance cover, offering a sum insured of ₹5 lakh with cashless hospitalisation facilities.

Bengaluru-based Canara Bank launched Canara TruEdge, a current and savings account product designed to enhance customer segmentation and provide solutions tailored to specific operational and financial needs, the lender said.

The product offers a flexible benefit system, such as charge waivers and concessions, linked to the previous month’s Monthly Average Balance (MAB).

The move comes as deposit growth has slowed — falling to 10.3 per cent in FY25 from 13.5 per cent in FY24.

Most public sector banks have projected deposit growth of 9–11 per cent for the current financial year.

Bankers said deposit mobilisation continues to remain a challenge, prompting institutions to launch special schemes.

Additionally, Canara Bank’s TruEdge focuses on providing personalised and dedicated support through a designated relationship manager, acting as a single point of contact for all banking requirements.

Similarly, Union Bank’s special scheme aims to attract more deposits by offering wealth creation and health protection benefits on a single platform.

“The Union Wellness Deposit is strategically crafted to promote both wealth creation and health protection by seamlessly integrating health insurance with a term deposit product. Additionally, it offers a range of lifestyle benefits through the RuPay Select Debit Card,” the bank said in a statement.

The scheme is available to resident individuals aged between 18 and 75, either individually or jointly. For joint accounts, only the primary account holder is eligible for the insurance coverage.

It offers a minimum deposit amount of ₹10 lakh and a maximum of ₹3 crore, with provisions for premature closure and loans against the deposit. The scheme has a fixed tenure of 375 days and offers an attractive interest rate of 6.75 per cent per annum, with an additional 0.50 per cent interest for senior citizens.

“Deposit growth is still muted; hence, products that offer multiple benefits serve best to mobilise deposits. Plus, it also targets senior citizens, who are currently among the most important customer segments,” said a banker.