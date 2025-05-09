SBI, private banks sell 20% Yes Bank stake to SMBC for ₹13,482 cr

State Bank of India (SBI) and seven private sector banks, which had invested in Yes Bank during its reconstruction in March 2020, will together sell a 20 per cent stake in the private sector lender for ₹13,482 crore to Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), in the largest cross-border deal in the Indian banking sector.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and statutory approvals, including from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Any stake purchase by a foreign entity requires RBI approval. So far, the RBI has only allowed Fairfax—a foreign entity—to acquire a controlling stake in a commercial bank, CSB Bank. Fairfax initially acquired 51 per cent in 2018, later reducing it to 40 per cent.

Sources said SMBC was interested in acquiring only a 20 per cent stake, and the banks sold their holdings on a pro-rata basis. The Japanese lender’s 20 per cent purchase keeps the total stake below the 26 per cent threshold, which would otherwise trigger a mandatory open offer under Sebi regulations to acquire an additional 25 per cent.

Since promoter holding in Indian banks is capped at 26 per cent, crossing this threshold would have caused regulatory concerns.

SBI will offload a 13.19 per cent stake in Yes Bank for ₹8,889 crore at ₹21.50 per equity share—an 18 per cent premium to the lender’s closing share price on Thursday. The deal values the bank at $7.9 billion.

The seven other private banks—HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Bandhan Bank—will together sell a 6.81 per cent stake for ₹4,594 crore at the same per-share price.

Also Read

Currently, SBI and the seven private banks hold a combined 33.71 per cent in Yes Bank. After the transaction, SBI will retain a 10.78 per cent stake, while the other private banks will hold 2.93 per cent collectively.

“India represents a key market for us, and we see immense long-term potential in its dynamic and fast-growing economy. We are proud to invest in Yes Bank, a leading Indian bank with visionary leadership and a demonstrated track record of improving profitability,” said Toru Nakashima, President and Group CEO, SMFG, and Akihiro Fukutome, President and CEO, SMBC.

“This investment aligns with our commitment to building lasting, value-driven relationships in the region. We look forward to working closely with the team as a major shareholder in their next phase of growth,” they added.

SMBC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), Japan’s second-largest banking group with total assets of $2 trillion as of December 2024. SMBC is among the leading foreign banks in India, and SMFG’s subsidiary, SMFG India Credit, is one of the largest diversified NBFCs in the country.

“We are excited to welcome SMBC, a globally renowned financial partner, as a major shareholder whose investment marks a pivotal step in our next phase of growth,” said Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO, Yes Bank.

“We expect to benefit from their global expertise and high governance standards. This investment is a powerful endorsement of our transformation journey and future potential. Over the past few years, our growth has been shaped by the strong partnership and unwavering support of SBI, and they will continue to remain a valued stakeholder,” he added.

Yes Bank was advised by Citigroup Global Markets (Citi) as its financial adviser and AZB & Partners (AZB) as legal counsel. SMBC was advised by financial advisers J.P. Morgan and Jefferies, and legal advisers J. Sagar Associates (JSA) and Anderson Mori & Tomotsune (on Japanese law aspects).

In March 2020, during the bank’s reconstruction, SBI committed ₹7,250 crore, while HDFC Ltd and ICICI Bank invested ₹1,000 crore each. Axis Bank contributed ₹600 crore, and Kotak Mahindra Bank invested ₹500 crore. Other private sector lenders, including IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Federal Bank, also invested in the equity of Yes Bank.

Following the reconstruction, SBI held a 49 per cent stake in the bank. A three-year lock-in was imposed on a portion of the investments made by private banks. Specifically, 26 per cent of SBI’s equity investment and 75 per cent of the equity infused by other players had to be retained in Yes Bank for three years.

The RBI had superseded the board of Yes Bank by appointing an administrator on 5 March 2020. The Additional Tier-I (AT-1) bonds issued by the bank at that time were written down.

In July 2020, the bank raised ₹15,000 crore through a follow-on public offer (FPO) to support capitalisation. In March 2022, Yes Bank raised ₹8,887 crore from global private equity investors Carlyle and Advent International through a preferential issue, with each acquiring a 9.99 per cent stake in the bank.