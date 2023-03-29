DBS Bank India offers Morningstar-curated investments on risk preference

DBS Bank India has launched an investment solution based on the risk appetite of the investor. The feature, called ‘digiportfolio’, has been curated by Morningstar and uses technology and human expertise to create a set of investment options that match the risk preferences of investors. The platform is an easy, one-stop solution for users to invest money with ready-made baskets of mutual funds.

Prashant Joshi, Managing Director & Head-Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India, said, "India has witnessed increased participation of domestic retail investors in the burgeoning capital markets during the past two years. However, the complex nature of mutual fund products and the risks involved have kept many prospective investors at bay. Through this differentiated offering, our aim is to simplify the process and bridge the knowledge gap, while helping to balance growth and safety while making investment decisions. It is our endeavour that through digiPortfolio, many of our customers will be more confident about participating in the Indian capital markets."

The bank will use data, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to make the customer experience more seamless. Various investment options, such as domestic equity, debt and money market instruments, are included in the offering to ensure there are diverse portfolios to cater to different risk profiles. The digiPortfolio platform is run by Quantifeed and is automated, making it easy to use.

The investment options on digiPortfolio are made up of mutual funds carefully selected by Morningstar, which relies on more than 37 years of industry research. Even when the market is volatile, the portfolios are adjusted to make sure they stay strong to ensure best possible returns.

The ‘digiPortfolio’ provides instant access to investors with two plans starting at a minimum investment of Rs 10,000 and going up to Rs 50,000. These plans include features such as portfolio construction, monitoring, and rebalancing services, powered by Morningstar. The bank relies on technology to make things faster, cheaper, and more efficient for investors. There are no extra charges, like sales or transaction fees. One can invest for as long as one wants, choosing what suits him/her based on goals, risk preferences, and investment duration.

Dhaval Kapadia, Director-Portfolio Specialist, Morningstar, said, "Asset Allocation, i.e., the allocation of various assets such as equity and debt in an investor's portfolio, is a key driver of investment performance in terms of risk and reward over the long term. The digiPortfolio begins with Morningstar's ground-breaking research on long-term asset allocation. This approach considers various asset classes to build diversified mutual funds-based portfolios of domestic equities and fixed-income offerings. These portfolios are designed to be an investment, aligned to your risk appetite and investment horizon, helping you achieve your financial goals."