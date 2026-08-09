Deterrence beyond a slap on the wrist: Reimagining financial penalties

The woes at IndusInd Bank put the spotlight back on the scale-based approach to enforcement. And on the circular on the “Compensation of whole-time directors, CEOs, material risk-takers and control function staff in banks” (November 4, 2019). While the circular said the approach will kick in only for pay cycles beginning from or after April 1, 2020, it was to apply to prior slip-ups by way of clawback. It basically fine-tuned an earlier circular of January 13, 2012. (The objective of the November 2019 circular was to better align with the Basel-based Financial Stability Board’s March 2018 “Principles and Implementation Standards for Sound Compensation Practices and the Supplementary Guidance” on the use of compensation tools to address misconduct risk.) This was tested during the Yes Bank fiasco, but censure by way of clawback can be litigated and it can take years before a final settlement is reached.