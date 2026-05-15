Emirates NBD gets approvals for majority stake acquisition in RBL Bank

Emirates NBD on Friday said it has received all regulatory and governmental approvals, including clearance from the Government of India, for its proposed acquisition of a majority controlling stake in RBL Bank, paving the way for completion of one of the largest cross-border banking deals in India.

The proposed investment of around $3 billion (₹26,850 crore), first announced in October 2025, marks the largest equity fund raise in the Indian banking sector and the first acquisition of a majority stake in a profitable Indian bank by a foreign banking institution, Emirates NBD said.

Under the transaction structure, Emirates NBD will subscribe to up to 959 million equity shares of RBL Bank at ₹280 per share through a preferential allotment, giving it nearly 60 per cent of the lender’s post-issue paid-up share capital. Its eventual holding is expected to range between 51 per cent and 74 per cent, subject to foreign ownership norms and completion of the mandatory open offer.