PSBs post record ₹1.98 trillion net profit in FY26 amid robust growth

Public-sector banks (PSBs) have reported an 11.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to record ~1.98 trillion in 2025-26 (FY26), the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday. This is the fourth consecutive year of profitability for these lenders.

PSBs had reported net profit of ~1.41 trillion in FY24, ~1.04 trillion in FY23, and ~66,543 crore in FY22.

In FY26, State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest bank, posted its highest-ever annual net profit of ~80,032 crore, up 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y. While Bank of Baroda, the second-largest state-owned lender, reported a FY26 profit of ~20,021 crore, Punjab National Bank’s net profit stood at ~16,904 crore during FY26.

“Credit growth in the retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segments remained broad-based during FY26. RAM advances grew by 18.1 per cent, 15.5 per cent, and 18.2 per cent, respectively, reflecting the important role of PSBs in supporting entrepreneurship, strengthening financial inclusion, and enabling broad-based economic growth,” the ministry said.

The aggregate business of PSBs increased to ~283.3 trillion, up 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26, with aggregate deposits rising 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 156.3 trillion and advances increasing 15.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ~127 trillion.

“PSBs continued to register strong financial performance during FY26, reflecting sustained business growth, improved asset quality, record profitability and strong capital position”, the ministry said. It added that the improved performance demonstrates the resilience, stability, and enhanced institutional capacity of PSBs in supporting the credit needs of a fast-growing Indian economy.

Additionally, fresh slippages continued to decline during FY26, with slippage ratio reducing to 0.7 per cent. Total recoveries, including recoveries from written-off accounts, stood at ~86,971 crore, reflecting improved recovery mechanisms and better credit discipline across PSBs, the statement said.

While business growth remained robust, the asset quality of PSBs also improved in FY26, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 1.93 per cent and the net NPA ratio falling to 0.39 per cent as of March 2026, reflecting historically low levels of stressed assets. In March 2025, the gross NPA ratio of PSBs stood at over 2 per cent, while the net NPA ratio was above 0.5 per cent.

Separately, their capital position remained healthy, with the Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) improving to 16.6 per cent as of March, supported by internal accruals, retained earnings, and capital raising of ~50,551 crore during FY26. All PSBs maintained CRAR well above the regulatory requirement of 11.5 per cent, providing an adequate cushion for continued lending growth.

The ministry also noted that the operational efficiency of PSBs improved in FY26, with the cost-to-income ratio improving to 49.67 per cent, reflecting better cost management and gains from technology adoption and digital transformation initiatives.