HDFC Bank clocks 3% rise in loan growth in Q3, IDBI sees 18% growth

The country's biggest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Saturday said it has registered a marginal 3 per cent increase in loan growth at Rs 25.42 trillion in the December quarter.

Total advances were Rs 24.69 trillion at the end of December 31, 2023, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 15.8 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 25.63 trillion as against Rs 22.14 trillion at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's average advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation/assignment) were Rs 26.27 trillion for the quarter under review, registering a growth of about 7.6 per cent over Rs 24.41 trillion in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, state-owned Indian Bank reported a credit growth of 9.6 per cent to Rs 5.59 trillion in the October-December period as against Rs 5.10 trillion a year earlier.

At the same time, total deposits registered a growth of 7.3 per cent to Rs 7.02 trillion, Indian Bank said in a separate regulatory filing. IDBI Bank on Saturday said it has posted a credit growth of 18 per cent at Rs 2.06 trillion during the December quarter.

Total advances were Rs 1.75 trillion at the end of December 31, 2023, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 9 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 2.82 trillion as against Rs 2.58 trillion at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Total business of the bank rose 13 per cent to Rs 4.89 trillion as compared to Rs 4.33 trillion as on December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile Bandhan Bank reported a credit growth of 15 per cent at Rs 1.33 trillion during the October-December period from Rs 1.15 trillion a year earlier.

At the same time, total deposits registered a growth of 20 per cent to Rs 1.40 trillion, Bandhan Bank said in a separate regulatory filing.