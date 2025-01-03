Bank of Baroda to UCO Bank: Loan growth of banks picks up pace in Q3

State-owned Bank of Baroda, in its quarterly update on Friday, said that its domestic deposit base grew by 9.23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the October-December quarter (Q3FY25) to Rs 11.65 trillion, while advances grew by 11.76 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9.63 trillion, outpacing deposit growth during the period. Among advances, domestic retail advances grew at a robust 19.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.43 trillion.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank reported a marginal contraction in deposits during the October-December period (Q3FY25) over the previous quarter, but its advances grew by over 4 per cent during the same period, according to the bank’s Q3 business update. On a Y-o-Y basis, the bank’s deposits rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 2.77 trillion in Q3, while its advances grew by 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.45 trillion during the same period.

The lender said its credit-deposit (CD) ratio increased to 88.4 per cent at the end of the December quarter from 84.8 per cent at the end of the September quarter. Its CD ratio was 89.9 per cent in Q3FY24.

Another private sector lender, IDFC First Bank, reported a 28.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth in customer deposits to Rs 1.76 trillion in Q3FY25. On a sequential basis, it reported healthy growth in deposits at 4.2 per cent.

In deposits, its current account savings account (CASA) increased by 32.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 1.13 trillion. The CASA ratio of the bank stood at 47.8 per cent as of December 31, 2024, compared to 46.8 per cent as of December 31, 2023, and 48.9 per cent as of September 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, the lender’s advances grew by 22 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 1.89 trillion in Q3FY25. Additionally, the bank said its CD ratio stood at 95.7 per cent as of December 31, 2024, compared to 101.4 per cent as of December 31, 2023, and 97.7 per cent as of September 30, 2024.

“The bank has been bringing down the credit-deposit ratio continuously since the merger between IDFC Bank and Capital First in December 2018, by retiring legacy (pre-merger) bonds and borrowings and scaling retail customer deposits. The Incremental Credit-Deposit Ratio for the trailing 12 months, i.e., from December 31, 2023, to December 31, 2024, is 76.6 per cent,” the bank said.

Additionally, state-owned UCO Bank reported domestic advances growth of 18.83 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.17 per cent sequentially to Rs 1.83 trillion in Q3FY25, while its domestic deposits grew by 7.29 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.38 per cent sequentially to Rs 2.65 trillion.

Moreover, Bank of India reported advances growth of around 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5.46 trillion, while its deposits grew by 13.27 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6.78 trillion. Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank’s advances grew by 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 11,376 crore, while its deposits increased by 5.07 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 15,067 crore.